Vous êtes iciHome › Guinée › Politique › Armée guinéenne: Qui sont ces militaires promus au niveau des Bataillons? ›
Armée guinéenne: Qui sont ces militaires promus au niveau des Bataillons?
CONAKRY- Le président de la transition colonel Mamadi Doumbouya a pris ce soir un décret portant nomination de certains officiers à des postes de commandement dans l'armée. Ledit décret indique que les officiers dont les noms et prénoms suivent sont nommés aux postes de responsabilité ci-dessous :
Bataillon spécial de Conakry
Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Mamadi Touré, Matricule 18 121 G
Commandant adjoint : Commandant Abdoulaye Oury Diallo, Matricule 27 335 G
Bataillon autonome des troupes aéroportées
Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Aly Badara Sangaré, matricule 19 521 G
Commandant adjoint : Lieutenant-colonel Ibrahima Bangoura, matricule 18 755 G
Bataillon du Quartier Général
Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Philippe Magassouba, matricule 680 G
Commandant adjoint : commandant Bangaly Camara, matricule 21 283 G
Groupement d’Artillerie
Commandant du bataillon : Commandant David Lamah, matricule 18 189 G
Commandant adjoint : commandant Aboubacar Mara, matricule 24 394 G
Bataillon spécial des Blindés
Commandant du bataillon : Capitaine Sayon 2 Camara, M 22 723 G
Commandant adjoint : capitaine Mohamed Barry, matricule 26 023 G
A suivre...
Bah Boubacar Loudah
Pour Africaguinee.com