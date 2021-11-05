Vous êtes ici

Armée guinéenne: Qui sont ces militaires promus au niveau des Bataillons?

Guinée
Le Général à la retraite Aboubacar Sidiki Camara dit Idi Amin, ministre délégué à la Présidence chargé de la Défense nationale
CONAKRY- Le président de la transition colonel Mamadi Doumbouya a pris ce soir un décret portant nomination de certains officiers à des postes de commandement dans l'armée. Ledit décret indique que les officiers dont les noms et prénoms suivent sont nommés aux postes de responsabilité ci-dessous :

Bataillon spécial de Conakry

Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Mamadi Touré, Matricule 18 121 G

Commandant adjoint : Commandant Abdoulaye Oury Diallo, Matricule 27 335 G

Bataillon autonome des troupes aéroportées

Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Aly Badara Sangaré, matricule 19 521 G

Commandant adjoint : Lieutenant-colonel Ibrahima Bangoura, matricule 18 755 G

Bataillon du Quartier Général

Commandant du bataillon : Colonel Philippe Magassouba, matricule 680 G

Commandant adjoint : commandant Bangaly Camara, matricule 21 283 G

Groupement d’Artillerie

Commandant du bataillon : Commandant David Lamah, matricule 18 189 G

Commandant adjoint : commandant Aboubacar Mara, matricule 24 394 G

Bataillon spécial des Blindés

Commandant du bataillon : Capitaine Sayon 2 Camara, M 22 723 G

Commandant adjoint : capitaine Mohamed Barry, matricule 26 023 G

A suivre...

Bah Boubacar Loudah

Pour Africaguinee.com

Créé le Vendredi 05 novembre 2021 à 1:02

